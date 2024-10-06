Hindu society must unite for its security: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Kota: Asserting that India is a Hindu nation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes.

He also underlined that the functioning of the RSS is not mechanical but idea-based.

Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday evening, Bhagwat said the Hindus consider everyone as their own and embrace everyone.

"We have lived here since ancient times even though the term Hindu came later. Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue," he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief stressed the "Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences and disputes".

He also stressed that discipline in conduct, duty towards the state and dedication to goals are essential qualities.

"A society is not just formed by individuals and their families, but by considering the comprehensive concerns through which one can attain spiritual fulfilment," said Bhagwat.

"The functioning of the RSS is not mechanical but idea based. It is an unparalleled organisation whose values trickle down from the group leaders to the volunteers, their families and to the society at large," he added.

Urging the volunteers to maintain widespread contact within communities, the RSS chief said that efforts should be made to alleviate community deficiencies by empowering the society.

"The focus should be on social harmony, justice, health, education, and self-reliance. The volunteers should always remain active and foster harmony, environmental awareness, indigenous values, and civic consciousness within families, which are the basic components of a society," said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said India's global reputation and standing is attributed to its strength and the safety of its expatriates is assured only when their nation becomes strong.

A total of 3,827 RSS volunteers attended the event. The event was also attended by senior RSS functionaries Ramesh Agarwal, Jagdish Singh Rana, Ramesh Chand Mehta and Vaidya Radheshyam Garg, among others.