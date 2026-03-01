Hindu Virat Sammelan procession held in Bagalkote

Bagalkote, March 1 (PTI) A procession was taken out in Bagalkote on Sunday as part of the Hindu Virat Sammelan, with organisers claiming participation of over 5,000 people.

The event comes days after the communal clashes during a similar rally to commemorate the birth anniversary of 17th century Maratha ruler Shivaji.

Hindu activists marched through key parts of the town amid drum beats and performances by various folk art troupes.

The procession included tableaux depicting prominent personalities of the state, a participant dressed as Basaveshwara, and thousands of women carrying ceremonial pots (kumbha) as part of the event.

Participants waved saffron shawls, held bhagwa flags and raised pro-Hindu slogans. Visuals showed activists dancing energetically as the procession moved forward.

There were no immediate reports of any untoward incidents during the event. PTI GMS ROH