Hindu woman in bridal attire, Muslim man found hanging from tree in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A Muslim man and an 18-year-old Hindu woman dressed in bridal attire were found hanging from a tree here on Saturday, with police suspecting that the duo took the extreme step after her marriage was fixed elsewhere.

However, family members of both denied having any knowledge of a romantic relationship between them.

The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report, and the matter is being investigated from all angles, although no complaint has been received from either side so far.

The duo, Yazul (20) and Muskan, were residents of the Patti Kumharra village.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chirgaon police station Rahul Rathore said that villagers noticed the bodies hanging from a tree on the premises of an abandoned house.

The woman was found dressed in bridal attire, raising suspicion among locals that the duo were distressed over being unable to marry because of their different faiths.

Police sources said the man and the woman allegedly hanged themselves after her engagement was fixed elsewhere. PTI COR CDN APL APL APL