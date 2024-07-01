Who call themselves Hindu, indulge in violence 24 hours: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods.

"People who call themselves Hindu, indulge in violence and hatred 20x7," Gandhi said.

His remarks came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech, stating that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue.

Gandhi retorted, saying "the BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society".

The Congress leader further emphasised that all religions talk about courage, citing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism to underline the importance of fearlessness.

He accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India, noting that millions of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party.

"I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi. There were 20-plus cases (against me), (my) house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," Gandhi said.

Despite these challenges, the MP from Rae Bareli expressed pride in the collective effort to protect the Constitution.

"It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai samvidhan' after me," he said.

Gandhi also expressed his contentment at being in the opposition.

"I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," he said.

During his speech, Gandhi showed a picture of Lord Shiva, which prompted Speaker Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.

Gandhi reiterated that all religions, including Islam and Sikhism, emphasise courage and the importance of being fearless.