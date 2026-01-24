Hinduism not name of particular worship system, but way of living together: Bhagwat

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday underlined the importance of ‘unity in diversity’ during a closed-door interaction with tribal groups here.

Interacting with them, Bhagwat said Hinduism is not the name of a particular worship system, but a way of living together.

"India’s identity is rooted in unity in diversity. While methods of worship may differ, the core civilisational values remain the same. After decades of experience and reflection, it has become clear that society must work collectively, because despite all diversities, we are essentially one," an RSS statement quoted Bhagwat as saying.

He explained that the term ‘Hindu’ emerged later, but its essence lies in jal (water), jungle (forests), and kheti (agriculture).

The Vedas and Upanishadic philosophy originated from this relationship with nature, and the Atharvaveda reflects ideas of respect for diversity – where Mother Earth nourishes all beings and all languages are honoured, the RSS chief said.

Representatives from various tribal groups raised several issues including religious conversion, alleged flaws in the PESA rules, delisting and cultural identity during 'Janjatiya Samvad' event.

Addressing tribal issues, Bhagwat said the problems of Adivasi society are problems of the entire nation.

"Sarna is a form of worship and not a separate religion, cautioning that division would lead to fragmentation. Hinduism is not the name of a particular worship system but a way of living together," Bhagwat said, according to the statement.

He said Vanvasi communities serve as trustees of forests and land, and their consent, participation, and accountability are essential.

"Tribal populations differ across states, but their challenges are interconnected," Bhagwat said.

He assured that tribal concerns would be communicated to the prime minister, and efforts would be made to find solutions.

Bhagwat warned that the civilisational foundation of the nation would weaken, if Adivasi society is uprooted.

He highlighted that education, employment generation, cultural pride, and self-respect are essential.

The RSS chief outlined four guiding principles – awakening self-respect, self-protection and self-reliance, growth and retention, and ensuring education, employment, and protection of interests.

He emphasised that the Sangh’s work focuses on keeping society organised, aware, and strong.

Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon’s daughter, Neesha Oraon, who attended the event, raised the issue of alleged flaws in PESA rules implemented in Jharkhand.

"I informed him there is no mention of the customary laws, social and religious practices in the rules, which form the core in the Act. The flaws will cause a huge loss to the tribal communities. It is not in their interest," she said.

The PESA Act, recognising the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996. The state government notified the PESA rules on January 2, after cabinet approval on December 23, 2025.

The five-hour meeting, which started around 10.30 am, was participated by former chief ministers Arjun Munda and Champai Soren, former BJP chief Babulal Marandi among other tribal leaders.

The ‘Janjatiya Samvad’ was organised to facilitate a direct and in-depth dialogue with members of the tribal community and to understand their social, cultural, educational, economic, and constitutional concerns.

The programme was conducted in two sessions, allowing tribal representatives to present ground realities and enabling an interactive discussion on long-term solutions.

Bhagwat, who was on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, met the state leadership of the Sangh on Friday. PTI SAN NAM SOM SAN MNB