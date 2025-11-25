Hinduja Foundation launches farmland enrichment project in TN's Krishnagiri district

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic division of diversified conglomerate Hinduja Group, has launched Silt for Sustainable Farmland Enrichment initiative in Krishnagiri district.

The project focuses on desilting tank beds, enriching farmlands with nutrient-rich silt and restoring tank and channel networks. This initiative strengthens local communities, reduces dependence on chemical fertilisers and improves crop productivity.

Implemented by Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN) in association with heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland as the Corporate Social Responsibility partner, the 'Silt for Sustainable Farmland Enrichment' initiative saw restoration of 55 hectares of a farm and reduced cultivation costs for over 60 small and marginal farmers across Shoolagiri, Hosur and Denkanikottai taluks, a press release from Hinduja Foundation said on Tuesday.

Hinduja Foundation CEO Raman Kalyanakrishnan said, "At Hinduja Foundation, our focus is on creating sustainable solutions that empower communities for the future. This initiative reflects our belief that innovation in rural development can go hand in hand with environmental stewardship. " "We see this as the beginning of a model that can be scaled across regions to help more farmers thrive," he said.

Through this effort, over 730 farmers across 10 villages are expected to benefit from restored soil fertility, forming the foundation for a scalable, state-wide model for sustainable tank rehabilitation, the release said.