Hindus and Muslims suffering equally under BJP rule, time to remove Delhi 'oppressor': Cong's Khera

Patan (Guj), Dec 1 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday claimed both Hindus and Muslims are suffering under BJP rule and that it was time to remove the "oppressor" sitting in Delhi.

The chairperson of the Congress' media and publicity department was addressing a gathering in Kakoshi village in Sidhpur taluka here as part of the state unit's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'.

"This is a difficult time for everyone. If Muslims are having a tough time, then Hindus are also experiencing the same. He sees no discrimination. The oppressor sitting in Delhi persecutes everyone, be it Hindu or Muslim," Khera said while targeting the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat over unemployment, inflation and farm distress.

"Everyone is troubled by the illicit liquor and drugs trade in Gujarat. More liquor flows in Gujarat than it rains in Cherrapunji. This is the reality. And this is a conspiracy to keep you and me busy. An entire generation of young people has been pushed into drugs so that they cannot ask questions on unemployment, inflation, law and order situation or on the injustice being done," he alleged.

"Elderly people are kept busy in Hindu-Muslim debates. It is an attempt to keep everyone busy. This conspiracy is aimed at ensuring that the oppressor remains in power. He must be removed from power. Only then you will get jobs and farmers' debts will be waived," Khera claimed.

The impact of the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' is such that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands and feet are shaking these days, Khera said.

"The yatra you are undertaking in Gujarat is having an impact on Bharatiya Janata Party across the country. This is the power of Gujarat. The time has come. What you have been enduring for the last 27 years is about to end. No one can stop it now. The Congress is about to form a government (in Gujarat). Keep this enthusiasm alive and strengthen the hands of all our leaders here," Khera said.

The 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' commenced on November 21 with focus on issues related to compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains and illegal sale of liquor and drugs.

Addressing a gathering in Kakoshi, MLA and state Congress working president Jignesh Mevani claimed at least six farmers have committed suicide in Gujarat due to crop damage from unseasonal rains.

"Modi had promised to double farmers' income. Instead, our cost doubled over these years. Six farmers have ended their lives in Gujarat after their crop was damaged due to unseasonal rains. Shame on BJP. Until the government waives farmers' loans, our agitation will continue in Gujarat," Mevani claimed.

He challenged Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who handles the Home portfolio, to an open debate in Gandhinagar on the issue of sale of drugs and liquor in Gujarat, where prohibition is in place. PTI PJT PD BNM