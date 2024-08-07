Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh, need unity to fight threat to Sanatan Dharma: Adityanath

Ayodhya: Hindus are being selectively targeted in Bangladesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Wednesday and called for unity to fight the threat against Sanatan Dharma.

He also said construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was not a destination but a milestone.

On the second day of his Ayodhya visit, the chief minister paid tribute to the first Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra president Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das on his 21st death anniversary.

Adityanath also unveiled a statue of Das.

Referring to the violence in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's resignation after a months-long anti-government protest, Adityanath said, "Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there."

"We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he added.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after "500 years of wait", he said it was not just a destination but a milestone.

"This milestone has to be continued further because the strength of Sanatan Dharma gives a new momentum to all these campaigns," he said.

"We have to establish a society free from casteism, untouchability and discrimination for which Lord Shri Ram dedicated his entire life," the chief minister added.

Earlier, Adityanath placed a floral tribute on Das' memorial. Several devotees also joined him in paying homage to Das, who was a prominent leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Adityanath reached the memorial at Saryu Ghat/Ramkatha Park and paid his respects.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Mahant Suresh Das.

Adityanath also visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj and enquired about his wellbeing.