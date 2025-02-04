Hindus, Buddhists branches of same banyan tree: CM Adityanath

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Hindus and Buddhists are branches of the same banyan tree, asserting that they will form the strongest banyan tree in the world if both come together on a common platform.

Inaugurating the Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra during his visit to Prayagraj, the chief minister praised the coming together of different worship traditions on a single platform, calling it a commendable initiative. After the event, he showered flowers on Buddhist saints and scholars.

He emphasised that Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion and friendship continue to guide the world, according to an official statement.

"As long as India exists, his teachings will endure," he remarked.

He also pointed out that while some forces attempt to divide India, events like these have left anti-India elements restless.

He further stated that such forces were spreading propaganda through various means but the truth remains unshaken.

Quoting Lord Buddha, he said, "Truth is to be experienced. It is difficult to express it in words." This truth, he added, is being witnessed by millions of saints and devotees gathered at the event.

The chief minister said while Maha Kumbh is spreading a message of unity, there are some who oppose such events.

He highlighted how 38 crore devotees have gathered at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and how India's presence has resonated globally.

He further stressed that Maha Kumbh is the "greatest platform to promote unity and self-realisation" and its message should reach the entire world.

Expressing his happiness, he said, "I am glad that you have come here, witnessed the Maha Kumbh and by taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, you will carry forward this message of unity to every village and every home." Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Indresh Kumar from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and seers associated with Buddhism were present, according to the statement.