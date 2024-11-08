Hindus facing atrocities in J'khand; JMM-led coalition converted Ranchi into Karachi: MP CM

Panki (Palamu), Nov 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of converting the Jharkhand capital Ranchi into Pakistani city Karachi as, he claimed, Hindus are facing atrocities in Jharkhand.

Yadav also alleged that the JMM and Congress were responsible for the decline of the Hindu population in Jharkhand due to infiltration from Bangladesh.

"Our neighbouring country Pakistan is known for loot, lies, fraud and insult of Hindus. The JMM-led coalition has converted Jharkhand capital Ranchi into Karachi," the BJP leader alleged while addressing a poll rally at Panki in Palamu district.

He also charged the JMM-led coalition with patronising infiltration from Bangladesh, besides accusing the JMM and Congress of being behind the "declining population of Hindus" in the state for vote bank politics.

If infiltration remains unchecked, it will cause much destruction of the state, and people will be alienated from their culture and identity, PTI NAM/SAN CORR NN