Hindus in Bangladesh have chosen to unite and resist: Bhagwat

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Hindu population in Bangladesh has chosen to unite and resist rather than flee, and assured them of the Sangh’s support.

Addressing an interactive session organised to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary, Bhagwat spoke on a wide range of issues, including his retirement, language, caste, population imbalance, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), infiltration, religion, and national unity.

Emphasising the primacy of local languages, Bhagwat said English would never be the medium of communication in RSS functioning, as it is not an Indian language.

Dispelling perceptions about caste identities vis-à-vis the RSS, Bhagwat said the Sangh chief has to be a Hindu, irrespective of caste.

Referring to the Hindu population in Bangladesh, Bhagwat said unity would enable them to influence local politics.

“Hindus in Bangladesh have chosen to unite and resist rather than flee,” he said, adding that the RSS would do whatever it could for their benefit. He asserted that forces attempting to break the country would themselves be disintegrated and said people should envision an “Akhand Bharat” by 2047.

Addressing a query on his tenure, Bhagwat said he would step down as RSS chief whenever the organisation directs him to do so, adding that the Sangh had asked him to continue working despite his having turned 75.

“I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen,” he said.

“We want to work with Indians. Wherever English is necessary, we use it. We are not averse to it,” he said, adding that mastering English should not come at the cost of forgetting one’s mother tongue.

Bhagwat said the RSS does not have community-based representation and that volunteers rise through the ranks based on their work.

“Belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe communities was not a disqualification, just as being a Brahmin was not a qualification,” he added.

He said caste today exists largely for political and selfish interests as its traditional occupational basis has disappeared. Politicians, he said, seek votes in the name of caste as caste identities remain deeply ingrained in society, calling for a sensitive approach to address caste-based conflicts.

Speaking on population imbalance, Bhagwat identified religious conversion, infiltration and a low birth rate as the three main factors. He condemned the use of force, inducement or deception in religious conversions, while stating that “ghar wapasi” was an option for those wishing to return to their original faith.

Responding to a query on India’s population policy, he said the prescribed fertility ratio of 2.1, when rounded off, effectively meant three children.

“All kinds of scientific research now indicate that we should have three children in a family,” he said, stressing that it remained a matter of personal choice and a broader social issue.

On infiltration, Bhagwat said RSS workers identify suspected infiltrators through language and report them to authorities.

He said detection and deportation had begun slowly and would gather pace, citing the Special Intensive Revision exercise under which some individuals were identified as non-citizens and removed from electoral rolls.

To another question, he said there is no majority or minority (community), "we are all one society".

On religion, Bhagwat said Islam is called the religion of peace, but peace is not seen when spirituality is absent.

He added that what is seen in Islam and Christianity today is not in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ, and stressed the need for the practice of “true Islam and Christianity.” He underlined the importance of trust, friendship and dialogue with Muslim and Christian communities.

Responding to a query on the Uniform Civil Code, Bhagwat said it should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and must not lead to divisions in society.

Commenting on the recent India–US trade deal, Bhagwat said India could not remain in isolation and that agreements should be win-win, ensuring the country does not incur losses.

He also said the RSS believes in exposing corruption and supports those fighting against it. “Our volunteers are told to support those who fight corruption. The RSS is in favour of strict laws and legislation against corruption and will support action against corrupt people,” he said.

On the long-pending demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Bhagwat said the award's prestige would rise if conferred on him.

Several prominent personalities, including actors Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday, filmmakers Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ramesh Taurani, and musician Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, attended the programme.