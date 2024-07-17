Hindus keep legacy intact, observe Muharram in J'khand village with no Muslim presence

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), July 17 (PTI) Members of the Hindu community on Wednesday observed Muharram in a village in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district having not a single Muslim family.

The tradition of observing Muharram in Dumri village has been maintained for decades, led by the Sao family.

It began in 1950 when their forefather started marking the day with Tazia and it continued, barring a few years, said Sanju Sao, a member of the family.

With the cooperation of members of the Hindu community, a Moulana of the Chay Masjid had started taking out a Muharram procession in Dumri three years after Independence, Sao said.

Since then, the tradition was followed by the people of the village.

Sao told newsmen that they are happy to continue with it even though differences between Hindus and Muslims occurred at some places in the district.

Dumri did not face any such problem, he claimed.

This year, they took out a Muharram procession with Tazia on their shoulders and walked on the village roads.

The initiative was hailed by the members of both communities, said Devendra Kumar Singh, Officer-in-Charge of Chouparan Police Station, who witnessed the event.