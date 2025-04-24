Hindus, Muslims must fight terrorism together, punish countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh: Himanta

Hojai: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Hindus and Muslims must fight terrorism together and punish countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing a panchayat poll rally in Hojai, Sarma said that terrorists earlier never asked the religious identities of their targets, but in Pahalgam, victims were asked which religion they belonged to.

Calling upon Hindus to remain united, he said, "Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge (we will be safe if we stay united)."

Maintaining that people of all religions were safe under the BJP government, he urged everyone to unite in the fight against terrorism.

"Hindus and Muslims have to fight terrorism together and punish countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said.

Sarma claimed that some people living in Assam were indirectly supporting Pakistan and warned that no such person would be spared, however important they may be.

He also spoke of a Congress MP from the state who "stayed in Pakistan" for 15 days without informing the government.