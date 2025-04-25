Hindus, Muslims, traders, political leaders — all erupt in protest across UP against Pahalgam attack

Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) Religious, political and trade organisations across Uttar Pradesh hit the streets to register their anger against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

People held rallies, candlelight marches, signature campaigns, traders observed a shutdown and effigies of Pakistan were burnt to condemn the attack that killed 26 people, most of who were holidaying in the tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli town, Muslims wore black badges during the Friday congregational prayer to register their protest. At the Shah Islamic Library, a signature campaign led by Qari Mohammad Khalid, who submitted a memorandum to the Union government demanding strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.

All business establishments in Khatoli remained closed in protest. Maulana Imran Kasmi, AIMIM's district president, said the community condemns the killings and stands in solidarity with the victims.

In Kannauj, an unprecedented shutdown was observed across markets in the main town and adjoining areas like Sarai Meera and Makrand Nagar. Even vendors and small street shops joined the bandh.

A protest rally of two-wheelers began from Phoolmati Devi temple, organised by Sanatan Seva Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and several trade associations. Lawyers of the Bar Association also burned an effigy of Pakistan at the bus stop.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Bareilly, where Islamic scholar Allama Tauqeer Raza Khan, addressing a gathering at Dargah Aala Hazrat, labelled the attack an orchestrated attempt to stoke communal unrest in India.

"This was a deliberate conspiracy to divide Hindus and Muslims. We appeal to every Indian to remain calm and united against terrorism," he said.

Khan also praised local Kashmiri Muslims who helped save lives during the attack, calling it a testament to India's shared humanity.

In Ghaziabad, markets in the walled city remained shut in response to a call by the Uttar Pradesh Vyapar Mandal (UPVM). A protest march, led by UPVM president Gopi Chand, featured traders carrying placards reading "Pakistan Murdabad" and culminated in the symbolic burning of a bier representing Pakistan.

BJP MP Atul Garg and city MLA Sanjiv Sharma addressed a public meeting in Chaupla Mandir market. Garg highlighted diplomatic measures taken by the Centre, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the reduction of Pakistani diplomatic staff.

In Sonbhadra, the VHP and Bajrang Dal took out rallies in Ramleela Maidan and Babhni Bazaar, where local traders also shut shops in mourning. A candlelight march by the district Congress committee, led by Ramraj Singh Gond and Haji Farid Ahmed, saw people chanting slogans against terrorism and expressing solidarity with the central government.

"Terrorism has no religion," said Gond. "Rahul Gandhi has assured full support to the government on the matter." In Jhansi, hundreds under the banner of Sangharsh Seva Samiti staged a demonstration at Elite Crossing, burning an effigy of terrorism and demanding strict government action. Committee president Sandeep Sarawagi called the killings "a direct assault on Indian secularism" and "the worst form of religious terrorism".

In Hapur, business leaders from the Chamber of Commerce held a candlelight vigil and called for strong government action. In another meeting, speakers expressed concern over targeted attacks on Hindus and urged the administration to allow licensed arms to traders for self-defence.

The United Hapur Vyapar Mandal vowed to take up the matter with the district magistrate.