Hindus should not go to 'dargahs', says BJP's UP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar

Baghpat (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has urged Hindus to avoid paying obeisance at 'dargah' and recommended checking "suspicious" people entering temples.

Advertisment

A video clip of Gurjar purportedly making the remark has been circulated widely on social media.

Speaking to reporters in Chhaprauli on the sidelines of a programme on Wednesday night, the legislator from Ghaziabad's Loni constituency said, "Hindus should not go to 'dargahs'. Jihadis who oppressed women are buried there".

"They are buried there, their bodies decaying with worms. It's unfortunate if anyone is bowing their heads there," he said.

Advertisment

Gurjar also claimed that people in Arab countries worship Lord Shiva and said that even "Maulvis will one day perform Lord Mahadev's rituals." Moreover, the MLA recommended checking "suspicious" individuals entering temples. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD