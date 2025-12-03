Hindus targeted, women suffering under Mamata's rule in West Bengal: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) With the West Bengal assembly elections a few months away, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, alleging that Hindus are being targeted there, and women are suffering.

Saini claimed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is focused on appeasing a particular section.

He also questioned how many "outsiders' votes" had been added, and asked if this was the reason for the opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Saini was speaking to reporters here after releasing the second instalment to eligible women under the Haryana government's 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.

He said that despite West Bengal having a woman chief minister, the women (in the state) were suffering.

"... And what is the condition of women there? Under the rule of a woman chief minister, women are suffering, daughters cannot go out," he said.

Alleging that the Hindu community was being targeted in the eastern state, he further claimed Banerjee was doing discriminatory and vote bank politics -- by focusing on a "particular section of people" -- instead of fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities.

"And how Hindus are being targeted there, it is all before you; it is unfortunate. This should not happen,” he said.

In contrast, Saini said, all the schemes introduced by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "designed with the overall welfare of 140 crore Indians in mind".

These initiatives aim to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens and ensure direct delivery of benefits, he said.

The Haryana chief minister claimed that while the BJP delivers, the opposition parties only make tall promises, without fulfilling them.

"..But these people discriminate, and they work to garner votes by discriminating. How many outsiders' votes have they (added)? This is the reason they are opposing the SIR," Saini said, further targeting Banerjee.

The Haryana chief minister had targeted the West Bengal government earlier in July as well.

Amid a drive in the Gurugram district to identify illegal immigrants, Saini had asserted that there is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state, as he slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "sympathy towards those who breach the country's security".

The West Bengal chief minister had alleged that poor Bangla-speaking workers from her state were harassed, detained, and even pushed into Bangladesh by authorities in certain BJP-ruled states, dubbing the incidents acts of "linguistic terror". PTI SUN VSD PRK PRK