Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science signs MoU with Google Cloud to launch digital campus

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) City-based Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science signed an MoU with Google Cloud and CloudReign Technologies to set up a Google Cloud Digital Campus on its premises.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, the institute inaugurated the Genesis Cloud Laboratory, a state-of-the-art facility designed to foster innovation, digital transformation, and next-generation research, a press release said on Wednesday.

The lab will serve as an innovation hub, providing students and faculty with advanced resources in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Students will also gain access to Google certification programs, industry-linked projects, internships, and research collaborations, the release added.

Commenting on the collaboration, the university chancellor, Anand Jacob Verghese, said, "This collaboration is not just about adopting cutting-edge technology but about transforming education to make students globally competent and industry-ready." "With the Genesis Cloud Laboratory, we are providing a platform where innovation begins, where ideas turn into solutions, and where our students will lead the future of the digital economy," he added.

Siddharth Dalwadi, Google Cloud regional head, said, “This partnership with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science allows the institute and Google Cloud to combine their respective strengths to create AI-powered digital tools and other learning tools to provide architecture and real-world digital access." "We are proud to shape the future of education by building a furnished learning ecosystem to empower institutions and educators around the world," he added. PTI VIJ SSK