Hindutva activist Puneeth Kerehalli placed under preventive arrest

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Hindutva activist and cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli was placed under preventive arrest and remanded in judicial custody for seven days after he allegedly refused to provide an undertaking to a magistrate, stating that he would not engage in criminal activities, police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Bengaluru Police said that Kerehalli, who is already accused in 14 serious cases and considering his involvement in criminal activities, was taken into preventive custody by Basavanagudi Police on September 10, 2025, as a precautionary measure to avert further offences.

A case was registered under Section 127 (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate, South Division, Bengaluru City, for further proceedings, it stated.

"He was asked to furnish a bond stating that he would not engage in any criminal activities further, would not disturb law and order, public peace and would not endanger the well-being of society. Since he refused to give an undertaking, the Special Executive Magistrate, South Division, Bengaluru City, ordered his judicial custody," it added. PTI AMP KH