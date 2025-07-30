'Hindutva' activists accuse Kargil war veteran's kin of being Bangladeshi nationals; booked

Pune, July 30 (PTI) Family members of a Kargil war veteran have alleged that around 80 individuals affiliated with a Hindutva outfit barged into their house in Pune and demanded proof of Indian citizenship while accusing them of being Bangladeshi nationals.

They raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans and tried to force the family members to accompany them to the police station. Two individuals identified themselves as policemen in plain clothes, the family members alleged.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday said a case was registered for unlawful assembly against some individuals who raised slogans outside the house of the Shaikh family.

Police officials stated that no illegality was found after verifying the documents produced by the Shaikh family.

The incident occurred in Chandannagar area on Saturday midnight, the Shaikh family claimed, adding that some police personnel in plain clothes present at the spot remained mute spectators.

According to Irshad Shaikh (48), his elder brother Hakimuddin Shaikh had served in the Indian Army and participated in the Kargil War. After he retired as a havildar from the Engineers Regiment in 2000, Hakimmudin Shaikh settled in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

"While my elder brother lives in Uttar Pradesh, I, along with my two brothers and their children, have been living in Pune's Chandannagar area for many decades," he said.

"On Saturday midnight, around 80 people began banging on our door. When we opened it, some of them barged into the house and demanded Aadhaar cards of family members. When we showed documents, they termed them as fake and asked the women and children to produce Aadhaar cards," Shaikh alleged.

He said they tried to explain to the group that the family had been residing there for the last 60 years and that apart from his elder brother, two of his uncles had also served in the army.

"However, members of the group were in no mood to listen. They hurled abuses and accused us of being Bangladeshis. I told them that if they want to investigate, they are welcome to do so, but barging into someone's house, hurling abuses and forcing children to show documents at midnight was not appropriate," he said.

Shaikh claimed that when the group of Hindutva activists began chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and tried to force the family members to come to the police station, two individuals accompanying them identified themselves as policemen.

"When we reached the Chandannagar police station, the woman police inspector took our documents and asked us to wait outside. After two hours, the officer told us to visit again the next day and warned that if we fail to do so, we would be declared Bangladeshi nationals," Shaikh claimed.

When the family visited the police station on Sunday, police asked them not to make an issue and not lodge a complaint, he alleged.

Shaikh also alleged that the police tried to pressure the family to say nobody barged into the house.

He said police are asking the family members to stay quiet after realising that our documents are genuine. Several members of the family had served in the Indian army, Shaikh said.

"My uncle was injured in the 1971 war in a bomb explosion and was awarded for his valour. Another uncle fought alongside Abdul Hameed during the India-Pakistan War of 1965," he added.

Hakimuddin Shaikh, who had served in the Engineers Regiment, told PTI that whatever happened with his family members in Pune was wrong.

"We have been living in Pune for over 50 years. While living in Pune, my uncle Mohammad Salim was recruited into the Indian Army. What happened with my family was wrong, and if needed, I will speak to the police and seek an explanation," he added.

Shaikh said social activist Rahul Dambale helped them contact a senior police officer.

On Wednesday evening, members of the Shaikh family, accompanied by social activists and lawyers, met the Pune police commissioner and demanded action against the mob.

"On Saturday late at night, the police control room received a call that some Bangladeshi nationals were staying in a house. When police reached the spot, some individuals associated with certain outfits were raising slogans outside the house. Police intervened and directed the assembled members to come to the police station," said police commissioner Kumar.

He said the mob indulged in some objectionable acts at the spot, and police are recording statements of the Shaikh family members.

"A case was registered for unlawful assembly against some individuals who raised slogans outside the house of the Shaikh family. If needed, additional sections will be added or a new offence can also be registered," he said.

Queried about allegations of the family that some policemen were present in plain clothes when the incident occurred, Kumar said, "The maximum police staff at the house was in uniform. However, some police personnel might be in civvies". PTI SPK NP NSK