Hindutva groups take out march in Jammu demanding reservation of seats in medical college

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Right-wing Hindutva groups took out a march here on Saturday to press for the shifting of Muslim students from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) and reserving the seats in the institute for Hindus.

The protesters assembled under the banner of the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS), a recently-formed conglomeration of several organisations, at the Raghunath temple at the heart of the city and took out the march towards Indira Chowk, an official said.

They raised slogans in support of their demand and later, dispersed peacefully.

"We have sounded the bugle by offering prayers at this historic temple and will submit a memorandum to the government through the divisional commissioner to resolve the issue amicably by shifting the Muslim students, keeping in mind the sentiment of the Hindus, and reserving all seats for students from the community," a spokesperson of the samiti said.

Built on a 34-acre land owned by the SMVD Shrine Board, the institute was allowed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on September 8 to open admissions for 50 MBBS seats for the 2025-26 academic session.

Forty-two Muslim, a Sikh and seven Hindu students qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the 50 sanctioned MBBS seats in the college.

The samiti was formed on November 22 by right-wing Hindutva groups, who questioned the process and demanded "minority institution" status for the newly-established institute.

"We want the central government to take note of our protest and resolve the issue in a peaceful manner," the spokesperson of the organisation said, threatening to intensify the agitation in the coming days if their demand is not met. PTI TAS RC