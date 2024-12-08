Hindutva is a disease, says Iltija Mufti; BJP seeks apology for 'derogatory remarks'

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) 'Hindutva' is a disease which is defaming Hinduism and leading to "lynching and persecution" of minorities especially Muslims, with the BJP using it to strengthen its vote bank, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija on Sunday said.

BJP took exception to the remark and demanded an apology for the "derogatory words".

"Ram the deity must hang his head in shame & watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name. Hindutva is a disease thats (sic) afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a Gods name," Iltija wrote on X, reposting a video of an incident where a Muslim man is being beaten.

Later, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu, Iltija defended her remark and accused the BJP of allowing such a situation to take place in the country.

"There is a big difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. Hindutva is about the feeling of hatred, which (Vinayak Damodar) Savarkar (who developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva) used to spread in the 40s (1940s), which aimed to establish the hegemony of Hindus, and the philosophy was about India being of the Hindus and for the Hindus.

"Hinduism, like Islam, is a religion that promotes secularism, love and compassion, let's not deliberately distort it. Whatever I said, I said it openly. I have criticised Hindutva and I stand by my statement. Hindutva is a disease and we have to treat this condition," Iltija said.

She said the slogan Jai Shri Ram is no more about 'Ram Rajya'. It is used during mob lynching, she added.

Later in another tweet, Iltija said "much outrage over my tweet & also whataboutery about Islam. The senseless violence that's been carried out in the name of Islam is what caused Islamophobia in the first place. Today Hinduism (not Hindutva) also finds itself in a similar situation where it’s being used & abused to lynch & persecute minorities. Let's call spade a spade." Asked about the cutting of water and power supply to slums housing Rohingyas in Jammu, she said the act symbolises the BJP's hate as it wants to punish and persecute the Muslims, whether they are Indians or Rohingya.

"India belongs to everyone whether you are a Muslim or a Hindu. They are playing politics over the issue of Rohingya but they do not know the condition of Kashmiri migrant pandit hamlet at Jagti. I visited Jagti township and saw the condition of the walls which are in shambles. No water, and they (pandits) are living in bad conditions. The BJP has made everyone's condition miserable," she said.

On attacks on Muslims, Iltija said hooligans have become emboldened by the ruling party which treats them as a votebank.

"How are laws being hijacked by hooligans in our country? How lynching is taking place, crime against Muslims has gone up… We condemn the violence there," she said referring to the last month's ruckus in Sambhal in which four men died.

Former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, "There could be a difference of opinion in politics but hurting someone's religious sentiments is not acceptable." He told PTI, "She has used derogatory words in a tweet while reacting to a doctored video, part of a conspiracy to create a wedge between Muslims and Hindus. She should seek forgiveness for using such words which are not tolerable." he told PTI.

On the National Conference government's move to restore water supply to the Rohingyas, he said it is time for the refugees to return to their country.

"The situation in Myanmar has improved and Rohingyas living in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have started returning to their country of origin. Time has come for those living in Jammu to return with respect," he said. PTI SBL/TAS TAS VN VN