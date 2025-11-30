Hindutva is soul of Bharat: Hosabale; calls for strict enforcement of anti-conversion laws

Indore, Nov 30 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday described the concept of Hindutva as the "soul of Bharat" and said religious conversions can be checked through public awareness, social harmony and strict enforcement of laws.

Hosabale attended a "Pramukh Jan Goshthi" in Indore, an event held as part of the RSS's centenary outreach. Representatives from various sections of society remained present.

"Hindutva is the soul of India," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"God can be attained through this path, or that path is the Hindu thought. The society that says this is Hindu. Because of this society living on this land, this is a Hindu nation. Hindu culture has diverse expressions, but its core is one," Hosabale said.

Responding to a question from an audience member on religious conversions, Hosabale said, "Dharm jagaran, service works, social harmony, visits by saints, and strict enforcement of laws can check religious conversions." He emphasised that the concept of dharma in Indian culture is not limited to the English word "religion" and needs to be understood in a broader sense.

Giving an example, he said, "Traffic rules are the same for everyone. The vehicle is 'religion' and adhering to traffic rules is 'dharma'. Religion can be changed, but dharma cannot. If the intentions behind changing religion are wrong, then there is a need to be cautious and stop such acts." In response to another question, the senior RSS functionary said that due to obstinacy on the concept of secularism, some people have become hesitant to identify themselves as Hindu.

The senior Sangh leader further said the core ideas of Hindutva need to be conveyed to the younger generation.

Hosabale recalled the struggles of RSS volunteers during the 1975 Emergency and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya, and said the organisation has carried out more than one lakh service activities over the past century with support from society. PTI HWP LAL NSK