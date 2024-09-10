Hippos, hog deer new members of Alipore Zoo

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) A pair of hippos and five hog deer are among the 13 animals which have been inducted into the family of animals at the Alipore Zoological Gardens here recently, Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta said Tuesday.

The 13 animals which were brought from the Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha also include a pair each of swamp deer and four-horned antelopes.

The Alipore Zoo in return sent a pair of giraffes, two pairs of green iguanas and a monitor lizard to Nandankanan.

Notably, a pair of lions, one female tiger, a pair of Himalayan black bears and two pairs of mouse deer were also brought to the zoo here from Nandankanan a week ago.

All the animals are doing fine, the senior forest official said.

On March 4, a pair of tigers, along with a Tapir, were brought to the zoo from the Bengal Wild Animal Park in north Bengal.

This was followed by the induction of a white royal Bengal tiger, a pair of lemur, grey wolf, striped hyena, black swan and five wild dogs brought from the Vizag zoo on April 25.

The zoo currently has 1,266 animals.