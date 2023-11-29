Hiring of over 6.5K security, cleaning personnel among 17 proposals get MCD House nod

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House Wednesday gave its approval to 17 proposals including one for hiring of 2,949 security guards and 3,640 sweepers at MCD schools, stadiums, science museums, science centres and auditoriums.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the proposal and said the move will generate employment for the youth.

"Today we have passed the proposal of 6,589 new jobs in Delhi Municipal Corporation. These new jobs will include 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel. MCD schools will now have separate sweepers for cleanliness and security guards for security," Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi.

"These new jobs will provide employment to many youths," he added.

The House also gave its nod to a proposal to install 10,786 CCTV cameras in 786 MCD schools across Delhi.

The MCD House also approved a grant of Rs 2.26 crore to the Hardayal Library that will help clear the pending salaries of its employees.

The civic body referred back two proposals while three proposals were postponed in the House meeting.

Among the proposals that that received a green signal are slashing of film shooting charges in Delhi to Rs 15,000 from Rs 75,000 for a eight hour slot, celebration of June 1 as MCD day, and extension of private security services at Kasturba Hospital.

The House also passed proposals regarding allotment of an MCD land parcel measuring 348,754 square metres for the entry or exit to the Sadar Bazar metro station for the RK Ashram-Majlis Park corridor of the Delhi MRTS.

The civic body will handover 9 acres of land owned by the SDMC at Firozpur Kalan to CCI in lieu of 14.2 acres of land given by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

A proposal for partial modification in the provisions of uniform policy of A&C Department of the MCD was also cleared in the House.

Besides, revision in the ground rent for land and development office (L&DO) properties presently maintained by MCD was approved in the meeting.

The House gave its approval for remodelling and construction of sludge drain in Shahzada Bagh Extension, Anand Parbat, and City-SP Zone and transfer its 26 per cent equity stake in NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions Private Limited to NTPCL or any of its affiliate or JV partner.

The proposals that were postponed by the House include allotment of MCD's land for implementation of Delhi Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor near Sarai Kale Khan for the passing of the Regional Rapid Transit System project.

The items on the agenda that were referred back are proposals on jobs for the dependents of deceased Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) on humanitarian grounds, and a proposal to specify the responsibilities of the civic body and the PWD for the construction, repair, and maintenance of roads for 10 years.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the MCD office said a grant of Rs 2.26 crore has been approved in the first phase to the Hardayal Library. The grant, the MCD said, will help clear the due salaries of the 161-year-old Hardayal Municipal Public Library in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.

The library's staff had called off their indefinite strike earlier this month after the MCD promised to clear their dues following the appointment of a new management committee. PTI SSJ CK