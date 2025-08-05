'His dedication to people continues to inspire generations': Himanta remembers Gopinath Bordoloi

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Remembering Assam's first CM Gopinath Bordoloi on his 75th death anniversary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his unwavering dedication to people continues to inspire generations.

He said Bordoloi had opposed the Cabinet Mission's Grouping Plan, which threatened to merge Assam with Bengal.

"Today, on his punyatithi, we remember Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first Chief Minister and a towering figure of our state, whose unwavering dedication to our land and its people continues to inspire generations," Sarma posted on X.

"His role in opposing the Cabinet Mission's Grouping Plan which threatened to merge Assam with Bengal, potentially leading to our state's inclusion in East Pakistan, led to safeguarding our sovereignty and integrating us firmly into independent India," he added.

The CM stated that as the state observes Lok Kalyan Diwas, everyone must adhere to the ideals set by Bordoloi and serve the people with utmost dedication. PTI DG DG SOM