'His ideals of humanity have been guiding us': Mamata on Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's birth anniversary

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, highlighting his message of humanity, unity and secularism.

Banerjee said his unconditional love for people united the masses, irrespective of rich and poor, learned and unlettered, caste, creed or religion.

"On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Chaitanya Dev and Gaura Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"The life of Shri Chaitanya Dev and his ideals of humanity have been guiding and inspiring us for the past 500 years," she said.

Banerjee said that by binding people in the thread of love, he showed the path of equality and unity, which eventually led to the Bengal Renaissance.

"To me, Mahaprabhu's religion means the religion of humanity," she said.

The CM said her government is developing Nabadwip, the birthplace of Mahaprabhu, as a 'Heritage Town'.

The state government has also arranged 700 acres of land in neighbouring Mayapur for ISKCON, she said.

"On this special day, we must pledge that we will not allow any stain on the tradition of secularism and tolerance of Shri Chaitanya Dev's Bengal," she added.