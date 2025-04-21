'His Papacy will be remembered and cherished': Meghalaya CM mourns Pope's demise

Shillong, Apr 21 (PTI) Condoling the demise of Pope Francis, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which have inspired countless souls.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example," Sangma said in a post on X.

"He was truly a People's Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls. His Papacy will be remembered and cherished as he advocated for peace across the world," he added.

Meghalaya is a Christian-majority state.

Sangma also recalled his meeting with the Pope in December 2022.

"Today, we have lost the Shepherd of the Church, a Global Leader, and the People's Pope. But his life will be an inspiration to all of us. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

The state BJP also mourned the death of the Pope.

"Meghalaya BJP expresses its profound grief at the passing of Pope Francis and stands in solidarity with the Global Church, as well as with people of the state, a vast majority of whom are Christian, in this moment of grief," the party's state president Rikman G Momin said in a statement.

He said the Pope's universal message of love continues to act as a beacon for people across all faiths. PTI JOP SOM