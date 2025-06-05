His passport damaged in ED office fire, court allows Bhujbal to extend foreign travel

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) A special court has allowed Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his son Pankaj to extend their international travel, considering that their passports got damaged due to a fire at the Enforcement Directorate’s Mumbai office in April.

The father-son duo, in their pleas seeking extension of travel dates, claimed that the damage necessitated an urgent application for new “tatkal” passports.

The two, currently on bail in a money laundering case, are required to seek the trial (PMLA) court’s permission for foreign travel as per the directives of the Bombay High Court.

On April 29, the special court had allowed their pleas to travel abroad, which also included the return of passports held by the ED.

As per the pleas, the two received their passports on May 13, 2025, only to discover they were “wet” and “torn” due to a fire at the ED’s Mumbai office on April 27.

A huge fire broke out at the ED’s Kaiser-I-Hind building in south Mumbai in the early hours of April 27. It was doused after about a 12-hour operation.

The fire and the resulting damage necessitated urgent applications for new “tatkal” passports. The delay in obtaining the new passport meant they could only secure their visas on May 22, valid from May 28, 2025, the court was informed.

Consequently, the Bhujbals were unable to commence their journey as originally planned – from May 24, 2025, to June 8, 2025, the pleas said. Their travel commenced on May 28, the court was told.

Citing these unforeseen difficulties, the Bhujbals sought an extension for their travel until June 12, 2025.

The prosecution opposed the application, contending it was likely that Bhujbal would abscond and delay the trial.

In his order of June 2, S R Navander, the special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), noted that the accused had already been permitted to travel abroad.

Acknowledging that their passports were damaged in ED’s custody, the court allowed the pleas for extension of travel dates.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was sworn in as a minister in the Maharashtra government on May 20. PTI AVI NR