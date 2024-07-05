Hisar firing incident: Traders decry law and order, observe bandh

Hisar, Jul 5 (PTI) The traders observed a bandh here on Friday and the shops and petrol pumps remained closed to protest the non-arrest of miscreants even after 12 days of firing of gunshots outside a car dealership by unidentified persons, who had also demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The traders have alleged that after the firing incident, two owners of an automobile showroom and a car accessories shop had also received ransom demands of Rs 2 crore each from unidentified miscreants on their mobile phones.

Raising questions on the alleged inaction of police in these recent cases, the traders said that the culprits were yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, Hisar District Bar Association President Viney Kumar Bishnoi said the lawyers of the association suspended their work on Friday in support of the bandh.

Petrol Pumps Association chief Raj Kumar Salemgarh said all the 15 petrol pumps in Hisar remained closed due to non-arrest of the miscreants.

The day-long shutdown was called by the Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal and other traders organisations.

During the bandh, all establishments and shops of Hisar remained closed and the markets wore a deserted look. More than 70 market associations joined the bandh.

The traders' organisations alleged that the police have nothing except assurances.

The shops remained closed in all areas, including Auto Market, Nagori Gate, Moti Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Rajguru Market, New Raju Market, Laxmi Market, Bishnoi Mandir Market, Arya Samaj Mandir Market, Subhash Market, Cloth Market, Sabzi Mandi and Anaj Mandi.

Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal State President Bajrang Dass Garg said the bandh was successful.

He said the police administration should immediately arrest those who opened fire outside a car dealership and also apprehend those who demanded a ransom from two other traders of Auto Market, Hisar.

The shops of Auto Market, New Grain Market and Bazaar Khajanchiyan had remained closed on Friday last week to protest against the June 24 incident of firing of gunshots outside a car dealership here recently by armed miscreants, who had also demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner.

On June 24, three unidentified men had opened fire outside a car dealership in Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner.

A video that surfaced on social media showed two of them leaving the showroom with their faces covered.

The police had earlier said that the three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle, barged into the dealership, left a note with a ransom demand, and fired shots in the air outside the showroom before leaving. PTI COR SUN AS AS