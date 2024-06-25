Hisar firing: Traders decry law and order, demand arrest of goons

Hisar, Jun 25 (PTI) A day after three men fired gunshots outside a car dealership in Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner, traders Tuesday held a meeting here and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The traders met in the auto market here under the chairmanship of Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal's president Bajrang Garg.

One trader said they will shut down the market's Phase 1, 2 and 3 on June 28 in protest against the firing.

Meanwhile, Hisar City Police Station in-charge Risal Singh said a case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 387 (extortion), and under the provisions of the Arms Act in connection with the Monday incident.

Bajrang Garg told reporters that the law and order situation had deteriorated in Haryana and businessmen and common people were living in fear.

On Monday, three unidentified men opened fire outside a car dealership in Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner.

A video that turned up on social media showed two of them leaving the showroom with their faces covered.

According to police, the three arrived on a motorcycle, barged into the dealership, left a note with a ransom demand, and fired shots in the air outside the showroom before leaving. PTI COR SUN VN VN