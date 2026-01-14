Hisar shivers at 0.5 deg C as cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Freezing cold persisted in several places in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with both minimum and maximum temperatures registering a dip.

Hisar recorded a night temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

In many parts of the state and neighbouring Punjab, fog reduced visibility during the morning hours, it said.

The day-temperatures dipped sharply, with Chandigarh recording a 10 degree below normal limits maximum at 8.9 degrees.

A Met official here told PTI that Chandigarh had recorded a maximum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius on January 25, 2024 and an all-time lowest maximum of 6.1 degrees Celsius on January 8, 2013.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh had registered a high of 15.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, freezing cold also swept Ambala during the day at 9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, Karnal recorded a high of 10.2 degrees, down by eight notches, while Hisar recorded a high of 13.2 deg C, down by seven degrees.

In Punjab, Hoshiarpur's maximum settled at 8.4 degrees, down by nine notches against normal.

Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur also witnessed severe cold during the day recording respective maximums of 8.8 degrees, 9.6 degrees, 10.8 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures at these places were down up to nine notches below normal.

According to the meteorological department, Haryana's Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius and Bhiwani 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 4.9 degrees Celsius, Karnal 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 4.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 3.6 degrees Celsius. These temperatures were up to 5 degrees below normal.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and Faridkot, the weather department said.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 4.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 4.4 degrees Celsius, Hoshiarpur 5.6 degrees Celsius and Mansa 5.4 degrees Celsius. These temperatures were up to 4 degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Wednesday.

Chandigarh witnessed its coldest night of the season on Tuesday, with the mercury dropping to 2.8 degrees Celsius.