Hisar shivers at 2.2 deg C as cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) There was little respite from cold for the residents of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Bathinda and Hisar emerging as the coldest places in the two states, respectively.

While Hisar in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, Bathinda in Punjab recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the Met department said here.

According to the weather department, Faridkot, Mansa and Hoshiarpur in Punjab also experienced a cold night, recording lows of 4.4 degrees, 5.1 degrees and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar also braved the chill, recording a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 7.1 degrees and 5.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, cold wave conditions prevailed in Rohtak, which recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in the state, Narnaul recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.7 degrees, Bhiwani 5 degrees, while Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN ARI ARI