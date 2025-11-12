Historian Eric Chopra explores Delhi's haunted monuments in new book ‘Ghosted’

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) From the ruins of medieval mosques to Mughal tombs and abandoned palaces, a new book, "Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments" by historian Eric Chopra, delves into the capital’s haunted heritage.

Scheduled to hit the stands on November 25, the book, published by Speaking Tiger, traces the stories of saints, sultans, poets, lovers, and legends that continue to inhabit the city’s memory.

It journeys through the capital’s most beguiling sites -- Jamali-Kamali, Firoz Shah Kotla, Khooni Darwaza, the Mutiny Memorial, and Malcha Mahal -- to unearth a Delhi that exists between worlds: "a palimpsest where Sufis bless kings, jinn listen to grievances, and begums occupy dilapidated hunting lodges".

"As a public historian, horror aficionado, and Dilliwala, it was impossible for me not to be drawn to the stories and legends that are wrapped around the city’s monuments. Through our work at Itihāsology and the heritage trails I have conducted across Delhi, I have often been asked questions about the ghosts and jinn that inhabit old sites, and why history is so haunted! "Ghosted emerges from these curiosities, wanderings through ruins, immersions in archives, countless conversations, and my own fascination with this shape-shifting city." said Chopra, who is also the founder of 'Itihāsology' -- an inclusive platform dedicated to Indian history and art.

In the book, Chopra uncovers a city where saints, sultans, poets, and lovers linger in memory, blending archival research with folklore and myth to portray Delhi as a palimpsest of history, legend, and spectral presence.

According to the publisher, “Ghosted" showcases the "layered, multi-hued history of our beloved Delhi".

"Eric is a natural storyteller who connects with the current generation. This, combined with his passion for history and copious research, makes him a compelling writer of narrative non-fiction... His writing will bring the joy of discovering the past to new and old readers, and we hope this is the first of many such books from him," said Sudeshna Shome Ghosh, executive publisher at Speaking Tiger.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is currently available online for pre-order.