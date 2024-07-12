Historian Rafat Qureshi, an expert on Aurangabad's legacy, dies at 78

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Eminent historian and Urdu writer Rafat Qureshi, who hailed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), died on Friday in Canada at the age of 78 after prolonged illness, a family member said.

He was residing in Ontario there for the past several years and was not keeping well since the last three to four months, the kin said.

Qureshi wrote extensively on the history of Aurangabad and its heritage monuments, including a travelogue titled 'Mulk-E Khude Tangneest' that contained vital information on Ajanta and Ellora Caves and the Quile-e-Arc built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Aurangabad Nama, a book he co-wrote with his art historian wife Dulari Qureshi, was published recently.