Historian Ramachandra Guha selected for 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award-Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Renowned Indian historian and author Ramachandra Guha has been chosen for the 2025 'Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award-Karnataka', the state government announced on Wednesday.

Instituted by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the award is presented annually to individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to promoting the life values of Mahatma Gandhi in society, a press release said.

To mark Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the Karnataka government is organising a series of programmes across the state, involving active participation from the public, schools, and colleges.

As part of these celebrations, Guha was chosen for this year’s award in recognition of his “outstanding role” in spreading Gandhian philosophy, values, and socially oriented thought among the people, the release added.

Guha has gained international acclaim for his extensive research and writings on contemporary Indian history, political movements, environmental struggles, and cricket, it said.

His major works include: 'India After Gandhi', 'A Corner of a Foreign Field, 'Gandhi Before India', 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' and 'The Unquiet Woods'.

“These works not only enrich historical scholarship but also reach ordinary readers in an accessible style, inspiring intellectual reflection within society,” the release said.

It added that “Dr Guha occupies a unique position for his deep analysis of Gandhian philosophy and his ability to relate it meaningfully to contemporary India.” His two-volume Gandhi biography has been translated into several languages, including Kannada.

Through the award, the state government “reaffirms its commitment to introducing Gandhi’s ideals to the younger generation and to strengthening the values of truth, non-violence, peace, and service-mindedness,” the release further said. PTI KSU SSK