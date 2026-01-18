Historian Ramchandra Morwanchikar passes away in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Historian-author Ramchandra Morwanchikar passed away due to prolonged illness in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, family sources said on Sunday.

He was 88.

Dr Morwanchikar headed the Department of History at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and served as the director of the tourism department.

He penned 'Pratisthan te Paithan', an important book in the study of the Satvahana era. He has authored 16 books and nearly 200 national and international research papers.

His last rites were at Pratap Nagar crematorium on Sunday morning. PTI AW ARU