Historians eroded India's glory more than any invader: Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) Historians have done more to undermine the glory of ancient India than any invader, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla alleged on Friday.

"I have no hesitation in saying that some so-called writers and historians caused more damage to our glorious tradition of India, known as Vishwa Guru, than the damage caused by invaders and those who enslaved us," Shukla told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Raj Bhawan.

"History is still being written and I appeal to the historians to write the real history of India," he said.

Shukla also claimed that Hindu Ruler Dhair Sen, who did not allow any invader to enter India till he was alive, finds no mention in the history of India. PTI BPL VN VN