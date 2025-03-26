Historic Amira Kadal bridge undergoing major transformation, set to open for public soon

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) A historic bridge here is undergoing a major transformation as a tribute to the city of bridges' rich architectural heritage, and is set to become a tourism landmark as well as improve the summer capital's aesthetic appeal.

The Amira Kadal wooden bridge -- near the city centre of Lal Chowk -- over the Jhelum river is being revived under the Srinagar Smart City project. Officials said a wooden walkway on the existing piers of the old bridge is being constructed, The Rs 7.17-crore project includes retrofitting of the piers and carrying out all allied works, the officials said.

They exercise aims to revive the old Amira Kadal wood bridge, one of the oldest in the city, and transform it into a cultural and scenic landmark that would offer a vibrant view of the river and attract tourists.

The revamped bridge would be a modern recreational space, equipped with a walkway that would feature various kiosks and offer architectural and cultural experiences to the visitors, the officials said.

Originally constructed in 1774 Amir Khan Jawan Sher, the Afghan governor of Kashmir under the Durrani Empire, the bridge is undergoing a significant renovation as part of the Srinagar Smart City project, fusing modern architecture with its traditional wooden look.

Taking cues from the Rajbagh wooden bridge, Habba Kadal and Zero bridge, the refurbished Amira Kadal wood bridge aims to preserve Kashmir's architectural heritage while meeting the city's contemporary needs.

The new wooden bridge will only be accessible by foot, contrary to the adjacent Amira Kadal bridge which is used for vehicular traffic. For tourists to enjoy Srinagar's history and natural beauty, it seeks to offer a cultural and recreational experience.

An official of the Srinagar Smart City said the bridge is being built on the lines of the old Amira Kadal bridge.

"Its style and design have been conceptualised accordingly. It will have a 52-metre long vending zone, gazebos, plazas with seating arrangements at both ends," he said.

The official said as it is a foot bridge and it needs to have two levels of flooring – the rough flooring and the finished flooring.

"It will have amenities like drinking water. It would be illuminated to give it an aesthetically modern look," he added.

The official said about 90 per cent of work on the bridge has been completed and the rest is being executed at a fast pace and it will soon be thrown open to the public.

The project is part of the heritage tourism revival under the Smart City initiative, he added.

The new bridge will have kiosks manned by authorised vendors, providing a venue for local food vendors, craftspeople, and artists. This will support the local economy, increase job opportunities, and preserve cultural heritage, the official said.

He said that in addition to improving pedestrian flow and increase urban mobility, the bridge would improve the city's aesthetic appeal as well.

The locals have welcomed the transformation of the old bridge, saying it would not only provide a huge relief to the people, but attract tourists as well.

"It will provide a huge relief to the people, especially pedestrians. It will give a beautiful look to the city and attract tourists," said Javed Ahmad, a local.

Another local, Faisal Ahmad said it would address the need for safe and efficient pedestrian connectivity in one of the city's busiest areas.

"It is a very good step by the government. It will add to the tourism attractions in the city and increase the tourist footfall. It will also provide a safe passage to the pedestrians unlike the other bridge on which traffic plies," he said. PTI SSB TIR