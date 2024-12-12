Historic and exemplary: PM Modi hails Gukesh for becoming youngest world chess champion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated D Gukesh on becoming the youngest world chess champion and said his triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.

Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for the most part. As the title winner, he will get a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination."

"His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the prime minister said.