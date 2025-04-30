Historic and far sighted: Rajasthan CM on Centre's decision on caste census

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, calling it historic and farsighted.

Sharma claimed that Congress and its allies not only opposed caste census when they were in power for decades, but they even adopted double standards on this important issue only for political gain, while they were in opposition.

He said, "The decision of the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include caste-based census in the census is historic and farsighted." "This commendable decision will provide justice to the deprived sections of the society, establish social justice and ensure participation of all sections in the mainstream of development," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also showed support for the centre's decision and said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been demanding a caste census for social justice.

"The real and inclusive development of the country can happen only when Dalits, backward, tribals and exploited will get a share in development in a scientific manner, therefore Rahul Gandhi was constantly insisting on caste census," Gehlot said.

"Today the cabinet of the Modi government also had to approve this demand. Now after 1931, the caste census will be done after about 94 years," Gehlot added.

In a major decision, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the next census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the census comes under the Centre's purview but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys.

Alleging that the states ruled by opposition parties have got the caste surveys conducted for political reasons, Vaishnaw said it is the Narendra Modi government's resolve to transparently include caste enumeration in the next pan-India census exercise.

The census exercise was to commence in April 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI SDA HIG HIG