Historic and generational shift: Shinde on Nitin Nabin's election as new BJP president

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Nitin Nabin becoming the BJP national president is a historic occasion and marks a generational shift in the party organisation.

Nabin was formally declared the BJP national president on Tuesday, the youngest in the party's history, succeeding J P Nadda and marking a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on national politics.

In a post on X, Shinde expressed hope that Nabin will further enrich the BJP’s glorious legacy and strengthen the NDA.

"Nitin Nabin has made history by becoming the youngest ever national president of the BJP. This is a generational shift and a historic moment," Shinde said.

A key constituent of the NDA, Shinde said he is confident that Nabin will expedite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

He also expressed hope that Nabin will take the BJP to new heights and create history under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the top leadership of the BJP. PTI PR NSK