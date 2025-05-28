'Historic': BJP hails govt's decision to hike MSP for kharif crops

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday hailed the Modi government's decision to raise the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and pulses as "historic", saying it will make farmers prosperous and self-reliant.

In a significant move, the Centre raised the MSP for paddy by 3 per cent (Rs 69) to Rs 2,369 per quintal and up to 9 per cent rise in pulses and oilseeds rates for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The agriculture ministry's proposal on MSP for the new kharif season was approved in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president J P Nadda, also a Union minister, said the government's decision will ensure that farmers across the country get a better price for their produce.

"Under Modi's leadership, our government is committed to making farmers strong, prosperous and self-reliant," Nadda said. "I express my gratitude to the prime minister for this historic decision taken in farmers' interest." Hailing the decision as "important and farmer friendly", Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it and said the central government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.

"The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by the prime minister today, has taken a historic decision to increase the Minimum Support Price on 14 kharif crops for the kharif season 2025-26. The MSP of all crops has been increased by ensuring that it is at least 1.5 times the average production cost across the country," Singh said in a post on X.

This decision is a "big step" towards making farmers empowered, prosperous and self-reliant as well as increasing their income, the minister added.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the decision taken in the interest of farmers will empower them and make India prosperous.

"'Shashakt kisan, samriddha Bharat' (empowered farmers, prosperous India)," Baluni, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal, wrote in a post on X in Hindi, commenting on the development.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the MSP hike for 14 kharif crops will uplift farmers and strengthen agricultural incomes.

This measure is aimed at ensuring remunerative returns for the farmers and reinforcing the government’s commitment to agricultural prosperity, he said in a post on X.

Gadkari said the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been granted to nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), cotton (Rs 589 per quintal), and sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

"This upward revision will not only bolster farmers' incomes and incentivise crop diversification but also contribute to rural economic stability and food security," he said.

By providing assured price support, the Centre’s move will encourage sustainable agricultural practices and reduce vulnerability to market fluctuations, Gadkari added.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it's an "important step" towards making farmers self-reliant, empowered and economically prosperous. PTI PK PK KVK KVK