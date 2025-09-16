Historic Chandrashekhar Azad Park's bandstand railing in Prayagraj restored after a decade

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) The historic bandstand railing of Chandrashekhar Azad Park in the heart of Prayagraj has been fully restored after a decade-long effort and at a cost of Rs 6.7 lakh, bringing the structure back to its original glory.

The Chandrashekhar Azad Park was formerly known as Alfred Park and was locally known as Company Bagh. It is historically significant as the site where freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad shot himself to avoid capture by the British. The park was later renamed in his honour.

Vaibhav Mani, Secretary of the Prayagraj chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), told PTI, "The bandstand once served as a platform for the British army band to entertain officers and distinguished Indian guests. It was gifted by the liquor trader Babu Neelkamal Mitra at the time." He said the stone pillars with pipe railings make the bandstand visually striking.

Over time, several stone pillars broke and were replaced with cement replicas, while some retained damage on their upper portions.

Mani said he wrote to the park superintendent in 2015 to preserve this heritage structure, but repeated transfers of officials delayed the project.

The restoration was finally completed during the tenure of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) Vice Chairman Amit Pal Sharma.

Expressing satisfaction over the heritage revival, Sharma said similar other historic structures will also be identified for preservation.