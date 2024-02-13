Historic day, Congress decides to give legal guarantee on MSP: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid the allegations that the Congress is behind the ongoing ‘violent’ farmers protest, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday timed his first guarantee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Walking on the path of ‘daro mat’ slogan coined recently by himself, Gandhi did not fear that the timing of this announcement will send an impression that the allegations of Congress’s hand behind farmers protest will be proved true.

There was no statement from any farmer body over ending protest after Gandhi's promise to provide legal guarantee to MSP.

The Congress leader, in a post on X, announced that today is a historic day because Congress has decided to give legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) as per recommendations made by Swaminathan commission.

Gandhi said that this step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families.

This is the first guarantee on the road to justice, Gandhi said.