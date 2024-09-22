Historic day for India: Kharge, Rahul hail men's, women's teams gold medals at Chess Olympiad

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated men's and women's teams for clinching gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, saying the golden victory has made the country immensely proud.

India on Sunday scripted history as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden gold medals in the 45th Chess Olympiad after beating their respective opponents in the final round here.

The men's team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches in the 11th and final round match.

The women's team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the title.

Hailing the men's team triumph, Kharge said, "History made! Congratulations to Team India on securing their first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad!" "Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan - your exceptional skill, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication have earned India its rightful place on the podium," he said.

"Your golden triumph has filled the nation's heart with pride! May your achievement inspire future generations of Indian chess players," he said.

Haling the women's team triumph, Kharge said, "Many congratulations to our women chess champions: Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, and Captain Abhijit Kunte. Your collective brilliance, teamwork, and remarkable ingenuity have scripted history, as India strikes double gold today!" "You are beacons of inspiration, showcasing the unbridled potential of India's woman power. Your triumph ignites the dreams of millions, empowering future generations to excel," he said.

Today marks a glorious chapter in India's chess legacy and the nation is super proud, the Congress president said.

Gandhi said, "Double Gold for India at the Chess Olympiad! Incredibly proud of our champions ' Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, their Captain Abhijit Kunte and their teams. Heartfelt congratulations to each of you." "Your brilliance, teamwork, and dedication have made this remarkable victory possible. You are a shining example of what India's daughters can achieve and a source of inspiration to millions across the country," the former Congress chief said.

A truly historic day for India, he added.

Earlier, Gandhi said that he was thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad.

"Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable talent, brilliant strategies, and dedication have paid off," Gandhi said.

"Wishing you all continued excellence. Your golden victory has made the country immensely proud," he said.

Gandhi, himself an avid chess player, was seen in a video put out by the Congress some months back, talking about his interest in the board game and its similarities with politics.

In the video, when Gandhi is asked who is the best chess player among the Indian politicians, he said, "Me".