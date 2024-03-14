Advertisment
National

'Historic day' for India, says Amit Shah on Kovind panel's recommendation for simultaneous polls

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
One Nation One Election Ram Nath Kovind Droupadi Murmu

Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election', presents the report to President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the recommendation of former president Ram Nath Kovind-led committee for holding of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as "a historic day" for the country's democratic system.

Advertisment

The panel in its recommendation said simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

"It is a historic day for the country's democratic system. Today, the High-Level Committee formed by the Modi government on One Nation One Election, chaired by Shri @ramnathkovind Ji, presented its report before the Hon'ble President," Shah wrote on X.

Advertisment

The panel observed that simultaneous polls will spur development and social cohesion, deepen "foundations of democratic rubric" and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat".

The report, that runs into more than 18,000 pages, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

Ram Nath Kovind Amit Shah One nation one election One Nation One Poll
Advertisment
Subscribe