'Historic day' for India, says Amit Shah on Kovind panel's recommendation for simultaneous polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the recommendation of former president Ram Nath Kovind-led committee for holding of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as "a historic day" for the country's democratic system.

The panel in its recommendation said simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

"It is a historic day for the country's democratic system. Today, the High-Level Committee formed by the Modi government on One Nation One Election, chaired by Shri @ramnathkovind Ji, presented its report before the Hon'ble President," Shah wrote on X.

The panel observed that simultaneous polls will spur development and social cohesion, deepen "foundations of democratic rubric" and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat".

The report, that runs into more than 18,000 pages, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.