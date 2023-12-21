'Historic day,' says Shah, as country gets new criminal justice laws

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the approval of Parliament to the three criminal bills "historic" as the country got its new criminal justice laws.

In a series of posts on X, after both Houses of Parliament passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, Shah said the legislations will give priority to the safety of women and children while keeping the rights of citizens paramount.

"Today is a historic day for the country, because today India has got its new criminal justice laws. Congratulations to all Indians on this proud moment. The three bills passed in Parliament today will replace the laws enacted by the British and will realise the decades-old dream of an indigenous justice system," he said.

The home minister said it was a matter of great pride that the three bills passed in Parliament will replace the laws once promulgated by the British.

"Congratulations to all Bharatwasis on this proud moment as our nation finally gets its criminal justice laws. Guided by PM @narendramodi Ji's resolve to leave no one behind, it will prioritize the security of women and children, recognizing the rights of citizens as of paramount importance," he said.

Shah said the new justice system will be empowered by state-of-the-art technologies to deliver transparent and swift justice to all.

"These new bills amplify the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy toward crime and terrorism. For the first time in history, our laws define terrorism, organised crimes, and economic offences, blocking every loophole to evade the law," he said.

The home minister said that for the first time in history, the country will have laws that provide clear direction for the trial of fugitives in absentia.

"For the first time, our laws provide for community service as a punishment and resurrect our civilisational principle of 'Punishment for Justice,'" he said.

Shah said this new justice system of "New India," empowered by cutting-edge technologies, will work to provide a transparent and speedy justice to the countrymen.

"On this momentous occasion, I extend gratitude to PM @narendramodi for leading our nation toward an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, steering away from our colonial past and eradicating the imprints of slavery," he said.

The bills were passed by Rajya Sabha passed on Thursday, a day after being cleared by Lok Sabha. PTI ACB VN VN