Historic first: 17 female cadets graduates from NDA; Passing Out Parade on May 30

Pune: Marking a historic moment for women in the Indian armed forces, the first batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA) here on Thursday and were conferred degrees along with more than 300 male cadets.

The convocation ceremony of 148th NDA course was held at the academy, widely known as the "cradle of leadership", which provides officers to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh hailed the graduation of the maiden batch of female cadets and expressed hope that they will carve out names for themselves as exemplary leaders.

A total of 339 cadets, including the female cadets, were conferred degrees from the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Of them, 84 cadets were awarded with the BSc degree, 85 with Computer Science degree, 59 with Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree and 111 with a BTech degree.

Prof Poonam Tandon, Vice Chancellor of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, who was the chief guest at the event, said, "...I have been informed that over the decade, the NDA has produced more than 40,000 officers who went on to bring glory to India, both in times of war and in peace. They have carved an illustrious path, upheld the highest traditions of the law and service, and written chapters of courage in golden letters."

"Today, I had the privilege of conferring degrees upon the cadets of the 148th course and awarding deserving individuals with honours and trophies," she said.

She congratulated all the cadets for achieving this significant milestone.

"I hope that this foundation stone will pave the way for a glorious and fulfilling career. I am especially elated to learn that tomorrow marks the passing out of the first batch of female cadets from NDA. Girls, your achievement today is not just your own. It is a breakthrough for thousands of young women across India who look up to you. You are the torchbearers of change, courage, and capability," Tandon said.

"You have proven that the pursuit of excellence and service knows no gender. Your presence here is historic, and your example will inspire generations to come. I salute your grit, grace, and determination," she said.

Cadet Lucky Kumar secured the first position in the Science stream.

Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwah topped the Computer Science stream, while Division Cadet Captain Shreeti Daksh, one of the 17 female cadets, stood first in the Arts stream. Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi emerged as the topper in the BTech stream.

The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 148th course will be held at the NDA on May 30.

In 2021, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction.