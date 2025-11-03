Historic Latur temple to be restored, accorded state-protected monument status: Minister

Latur, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs and IT Ashish Shelar on Monday declared that the historic Shri Nilkantheshwar Temple at Nilanga in Latur district will be preserved and restored to its ancient glory.

The government will provide substantial financial assistance for the restoration work and initiate the process to declare the temple premises and its traditional stepwells (called 'Barav' in Marathi) as a state-protected monument, he said after inspecting the shrine in central Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra is culturally rich, and the government is committed to preserving this heritage while ensuring the state's holistic development," noted the BJP minister at an event here.

The conservation of ancient temples across the state will be taken up through district annual plans, with dedicated budgetary provisions. The Nilanga temple and its stepwells will receive the necessary funds to protect their architectural and cultural legacy, he assured.

"Every possible effort will be made to safeguard this invaluable heritage, and the temple complex will be declared a state-protected monument," Shelar stated.

Later, the minister visited Ausa Fort in the district and assured that the ongoing restoration and conservation works at the historic site will be expedited.

The fort, which stands as a silent witness to several historic events, will be repaired and equipped with facilities to attract tourists, he announced.

The minister said that while removing encroachments inside the fort, the affected families should be provided with alternative housing under government schemes.

To enhance the fort's tourism potential, Shelar suggested introducing a "sound and light show" to narrate its glorious history for visitors.

"Once restored, Ausa Fort can emerge as an important heritage tourism destination in the region," the minister opined. PTI COR RSY