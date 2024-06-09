'Historic moment for Bharat': J&K LG on Modi taking oath as PM for third consecutive term

Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for a third consecutive term and called it a "historic moment for Bharat".

Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

"Historic moment for Bharat! Congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on taking the oath for 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. Under your visionary leadership, the nation will continue to move forward on the path of peace, progress, prosperity & achieve newer heights," Sinha posted on X.

Modi has become only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term. Along with Modi, who took oath in the name of God, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers. PTI MIJ RHL